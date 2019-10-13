Muslims in India are 'happiest': RSS chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Asserting that the Muslims in India are the "happiest", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat said that people of other faiths have sought refuge in India due to the "Hindu culture".

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals here on Saturday, Bhagwat said, "Muslims in India are the happiest. Why is that? It is because we are Hindus. Whenever a country in the world was confused and diverted from the right path, it came to India in search of the truth. When the Jews were being chased away, India is the only country which gave them shelter. The Parsis are also able to safely practise their religion here."

He said that "Hindu" is not a name of a language, province or country but a culture, which is the legacy of all people living in India.

Making a similar statement, RSS chief had, earlier this week, said that the vision of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation is "clear, well-thought-of and firm" that Bharat is "Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra". (ANI)

