Mutilated body of BJP worker found in Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): The mutilated body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found here on Wednesday.

The body of Anil Singh was found in English Bazar police station limits. He was allegedly murdered and later, his body was burnt by the accused, BJP Malda unit chief Sanjit Mishra claimed.

Expressing anger over the gruesome murder, the BJP West Bengal unit blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons for the crime.

"Why are the chest thumping liberals of award wapasi fame silent now? Is it because West Bengal is not ruled by the BJP, yet?" the party wrote on Twitter.



The incident took place a day after another BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants here on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Samtul Doloi, worked at a cycle repair shop.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Doloi was closing his shop. Doloi's brother had also alleged that he was murdered by workers of Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

