Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says doesn't have faith in Bihar Police investigation

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Ojha filed the letter in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court here, seeking judicial inquiry and investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The matter is likely to be taken up on November 11.

"I had filed a complaint against 49 noted personalities. After the court's order, an FIR was registered. I have apprehensions that the police will present this as a false case in the court. I have filed a protest petition in the CJM's court. I have raised questions that the police are not investigating properly. They have not interrogated my witness and included my evidence," he told ANI.

"As soon as the police filed a proforma in the court, there should be a judicial investigation on my protest petition. I don't trust the Bihar Police. I have demanded a CBI investigation in the matter. The next hearing in the matter is on November 11," added the advocate.

On July 23, as many as 49 renowned personalities from different fields, including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and filmmaker and Anurag Kashyap, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the growing incidents of mob-lynching.

They had sought an exemplary punishment to be meted out to the accused in such cases.

In pursuant to this, Ojha had filed a complaint against the signatories before a court, on whose order an FIR was registered by the city police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for hurting religious feelings and sedition.

The FIR against the signatories had evoked a sharp reaction from the people across the country. (ANI)

