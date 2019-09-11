MV Act: Odisha govt asks police to ensure vehicle owners are not "unnecessary harassed"

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Keeping in view the smooth implementation of the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), the Odisha government on Wednesday directed the police department to ensure that the people are not harassed.

"It has been brought to the notice of the government that while enforcing the amended law, there are instances of harassment by police leading to public resentment," Principal Secretary G Srinivas stated in a letter written to B K Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha.

Srinivas requested him to take necessary steps by issuing instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) to ensure that vehicle owners are not unnecessary harassed while enforcing the Act.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the enforcement agencies to counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of the Act.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and they were implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. (ANI)

