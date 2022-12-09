MVA delegation led by Supriya Sule meets Amit Shah over Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A meeting is underway between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a delegation of MPs of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties (comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

The meeting is underway in the national capital.

NCP MP Supriya Sule is leading the delegation. Apart from the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, other pressing matters related to Maharashtra will be discussed in the meeting. (ANI)