My elevation as Himachal CM honour for every Congress grassroots worker: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the elevation of him as the CM of the State was the honour of every grassroots worker of the Congress.

Addressing the function on the occasion of the 138th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress at Rajeev Bhawan here, Sukhu said that the State government and Congress would work with better coordination to come upto the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he was connected with Congress Party for the last 40 years.



He said, "My elevation as Chief Minister of the State was in fact the honour of every grassroots worker of the Congress. The State government is committed to all-round and balanced development of the State." He said that the Congress government in the State would give due respect and honour to the Congress workers.

The Chief Minister said that almost all the Congress MLAs of the State have a strong Congress background and all were grass-root Congress workers. He said that the State government would give due weightage to the Congress workers. He said that there could be differences of opinion on certain issues amongst the party workers, but the ideology cannot be different.

Sukhu said that the Congress government in the State would ensure that the people get a corruption-free and responsive administration in the State. He said that the State government was here to bring change in the system and not to enjoy power.

He said a paper leak scam was unearthed by the present State government in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. He said that the State government suspended the functioning of HPSSC Hamirpur. He said that this was done to instill faith in the youth of the State in the recruiting agencies which had lost the faith of the people during the tenure of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

State Congress president and party MP Pratibha Singh also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the decision of the State government to suspend the functioning of the State Staff Selection Commission. (ANI)

