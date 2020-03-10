My government will complete its term: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Amid political uncertainty that has engulfed the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday exuded confidence that his government will complete its term.

"There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term," Chief Minister Nath told reporters here.

Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party earlier today.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)