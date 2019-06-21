My mid-term polls remark was about local body polls, and not for Assembly polls: Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): After his 'mid-term election' remark, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday clarified that his comment was about the local body elections, and not for the Assembly polls in the state.

"I said it for local body elections and not for the Assembly elections. I am here to build my party. As HD Kumaraswamy mentioned, the coalition government will continue for the next four years. There is an understanding between the JDS and the Congress party," Gowda told reporters here.

Amid simmering differences between the two allies, Gowda had claimed that mid-term elections would "no doubt" be held in in the state.

"There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart," he had said.

He also had also claimed that he did not want his son HD Kumaraswamy to become the Chief Minister of the state.

"People are carefully watching everything. I did not ask them for a coalition government. I did not ask for the chief ministerial post to my son Kumaraswamy. They (Congress) themselves called me and asked me to form the government. I will continue my work. I do not want to blame anyone," the JDS supremo had said.

Both the Congress and the JDS, which contested the Lok Sabha elections as allies, failed to make a mark. The BJP won 25 out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The Congress and the JDS won one seat each.

However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the coalition and the government would last for the full term of five years.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had said on Tuesday that he could not express the pain he went through every day in order to run the government smoothly. (ANI)

