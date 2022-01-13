My morales are not going to weaken even if dozens of cases are registered against me, says Swami Prasad Maurya after getting non-bailable warrant

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Reacting to the non-bailable warrant issued against him, just a day after resigning from the post of Uttar Pradesh Minister, Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday said his morals are not going to weaken even if dozens of cases are registered against him.

"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8-year-old case. It's just the second day of my resignation (as UP minister). Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them," said Maurya.

The warrant was issued against Maurya by Additional Chief Magistrate on Wednesday after he failed to appear before an MP-MLA court in a case pertaining to making objectionable remarks against deities.



The complaint was filed against the Minister in 2014 by advocate Anil Tiwari.

The next date for the hearing of the case is January 24, 2022.

Earlier, Maurya had resigned from his position as a Minister on Tuesday.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

