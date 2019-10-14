Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

My statement taken out of context, which has hurt me: Ravi Shankar Prasad

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who faced flak for his comment that the country's economy is sound, on Sunday clarified that his statement was taken out of context and it has hurt him.
"Yesterday, I had a press conference in Mumbai wherein I mentioned the measures which the Government of India has taken to reinforce our economy by pumping in Rs 70,000 crore in the banks, Rs 30,000 crore for the housing sector, merger of 10 banks, making income tax collections fair among other measures," Prasad said while addressing a press conference here.
"Since Mumbai is the film capital of India in many ways, lakhs of people work in the film industry and pay taxes also. Then I only mentioned one instance that Komal Nahta, film expert, said that on October 2, three films were released and the highest return of Rs 120 crore was made in one day. This was taken out of context, twisted. It has hurt me. I am a sensitive person. Therefore, I have withdrawn that comment today itself," he added.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, the Union Minister had said: "On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day."
Following this, the opposition parties chided Prasad for his comment and accused the Centre of not creating enough jobs for the youths and for not taking enough steps to push economic growth. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:44 IST

Arrested former MD of PMC bank used another identity to buy...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation in the PMC Bank case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has discovered that former Managing Director, Joy Thomas, had operated under another identity -- of Junaid Khan -- which was used to purchase ten properties, according to sou

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:05 IST

Delhi: 15-year-old girl dies allegedly due to unsafe abortion, one held

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested one person after a 15-year-old girl died on Friday night allegedly due to unsafe pregnancy termination.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:57 IST

Ayodhya: Sec 144 imposed till Dec 10 in anticipation of verdict...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): District Magistrate Court imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also been taken considering the upcoming festivals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:56 IST

Recreating Rajput tradition, Jaipur man designs 'Safa' using...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): 'Safas' decorated with threads of precious metals like silver and gold were said to have been last worn by the Rajputs around 80 years ago. But a Jaipur-based designer has recreated the signature apparel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:50 IST

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari distributes masks as protest...

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday protested against Delhi government over the current air quality in the capital by distributing pollution masks at Connaught Place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:46 IST

We will dislodge Congress govt in MP if BJP wins Jhabua bypoll:...

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that if the party wins bye-election to Jhabua constituency, then he would dislodge the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST

Goa: Mobile app not compulsory to submit record of liquor transaction

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After criticism from the opposition over the use of mobile app for submitting liquor transaction in the state, Goa government on Sunday clarified that the application is not compulsory at present and licensees are free to maintain records in a physical manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:35 IST

RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a candlelight march in the city here on Sunday in remembrance of driver Srinivas Reddy, who died after immolating himself during a protest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Union Minister Prahlad Patel attends BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting

Curitiba [Brazil], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday participated in BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting held in Curitiba, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:30 IST

PM Modi's niece didn't reveal her identity while lodging...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece approached the police station like a normal complainant and they acted promptly without even knowing the fact that the victim was related to a VIP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:29 IST

CM reviews preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday evening reviewed preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:28 IST

RTC employees to continue protest despite KCR's disproval

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees have decided to continue their protest despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's disproval.

Read More
iocl