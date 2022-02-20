Myth of Mainpuri being called 'Yadavland' will definitely break: SP Singh Baghel

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SP Singh Baghe, who is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, said that the myth of Mainpuri being a 'Yadavland' will break during the assembly polls in the state.

He was in Mainpuri offering prayers at a temple amid the third phase of elections in the state.





"The myth of Mainpuri being a 'Yadavland' will definitely break," said Baghel to ANI.

Baghel said that referring to Mainpuri as a 'Yadavland' is disrespectful towards communities of Brahmins, Rathores, Darji (tailor), Sunnar (goldsmith), Diwakars etc.

With a strong Yadav population, Karhal has for three decades been an SP fortress.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

