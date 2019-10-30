YSRCP government replaced the tricolour painted on a wall of a government building with party colours in Anantapuram. Photo/ANI
N Chandrababu Naidu attacks YSRCP govt for replacing tricolour pattern with party colours on govt building

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:02 IST

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for replacing the national flag tricolour pattern on a government building with YSRCP colours here.
"I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! @ysjagan's government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours," Naidu tweeted.
A village secretariat at Tammidipalli village in Amarapuram Mandal of Anantapuram district had the national flag painted on one wall. Now, it has been replaced with YSRCP colours. This has gone viral.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted: "This is the patriotism of YSRCP leaders. This is their respect for national flag. How shamelessly they are painting national flag with YSRCP flag colours. Tomorrow they may unfurl YSRCP flag in place of the national flag. YS Jagan Ji, you are not leaving even graveyards, at least respect the national flag."
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar told ANI: "So far, we have seen YSRCP colours painted on buildings, schools, graveyards, village secretariats. It is the first time we have seen that they are not hesitating to change the colours of national flag that existed on a government structure. These regional parties of dynasty nature have no national interest, nor any respect for colours of the flag. It gets proved after observing the incident of changing the colours of a building that has national flag colours, with their party colours."
"Even public money is misused for this purpose. For last one month, Andhra Pradesh BJP is holding Sankalp yatra with the national flag, across the state. Meanwhile YS Jaganmohan Reddy led YSRCP government is painting their party colours on the colours of the national flag on a government structure," he added. (ANI)

