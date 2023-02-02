Naba Das murder case: ASI Gopal Das sent for 4-day police remand

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das, who confessed that he shot at Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, has been brought in police remand for a period of 4 days, officials said on Wednesday.

Sustained interrogation of the accused is being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The Crime Branch today said that the inspection of the vehicle and the Crime Spot is underway with the assistance of a Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts using a FARO 3-D Scanner.

CID-CB said, "One team led by DSP will examine the witnesses including the supporters of the departed leader present at the spot on January 29."

"The other team headed by another DSP and staff will verify the medical treatment aspect and financial behaviour of accused Gopal Krishna Das. Besides, an examination of the neighbours and villagers is also underway by the team at the native village of the accused," it added.

Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CBI) experts will conduct a Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of the accused.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of the deceased minister suggests that the death is caused due to cardiogenic shock as a result of Firearm injuries and is homicidal in nature. Further, Collection, collation and analysis of evidence collected so far are being done by a CID-CB team.



Moreover, the Additional director general of police said that the CID-Crime Odisha is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.

The investigation of the case is underway, the CID-CB said.

Assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das has confessed that he shot at Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who later succumbed to his injuries, the police informed on Monday.

ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra informed that the accused has confessed to his crimes.

"The accused (Gopal Das) has confessed to his crimes. We have brought a big team here, including forensic and cyber experts. We will try to get the maximum possible punishment for the accused," he said.

Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area.

Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

The Odisha government has written to the Odisha High Court requesting for a sitting/retired HC judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch probe into the murder of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, as the accused is a police personnel. (ANI)

