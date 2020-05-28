Nadda accepts resignation of Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The resignation of Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal has been accepted by party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Bindal resigned from his post on "high moral grounds" over alleged health products' purchase scam in the state.

Bindal took over as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief in January this year. Prior to that, he was the state assembly speaker. (ANI)

