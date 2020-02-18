Nadda appoints MP Saroj Pandey observer for Delhi BJP

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Days after facing a debacle in Delhi Assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday appointed party MP Saroj Pandey an observer for Delhi BJP as it is set to elect its leader for the party in state legislative Assembly.

Pandey will hold a meeting with newly-elected MLAs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao was appointed observer for Jharkhand BJP to elect its leader in state legislative Assembly. (ANI)

