BJP national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing party workers in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.
Nadda arrives in Hyderabad, to address rally later in the day

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:18 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in Hyderabad and is scheduled to address a public rally later in the day.
Nadda was welcomed by party workers at the Hyderabad airport where MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president K Laxman were also present.
"I have worked with some party leaders in Telangana Assembly elections. You worked hard to bring good results for the party. We will work further to form the BJP government in the state. We will meet you in the evening today," Nadda said while addressing the party workers here.
A press note from BJP's headquarters in Delhi had said that Nadda will reach Hyderabad and address a rally at the Exhibition ground in Hyderabad where the party's membership drive is scheduled.
"BJP National Working President Shri JP Nadda will address a public meeting at 4 pm on 18 August 2019 in Hyderabad, Telangana," the BJP tweeted on Sunday.
From winning a single seat out of 119 in the assembly polls of December 2018, the BJP bagged four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana this year.
The BJP secured 19.5 per cent vote share, 10 per cent less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which bagged 9 seats.
Nadda's visit is crucial as the BJP is looking forward to expand its footprint in Telangana with an eye on the upcoming municipality elections.
A BJP's press note said, "On August 19, Nadda will participate in a membership drive at EWS colony polling booth."
"It must be noted that the last date of BJP's membership drive has been extended till August 20," the note added. (ANI)

