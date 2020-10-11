Nadda arrives in Patna, set to address first rally ahead of Assembly polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in Patna to address his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar.

Soon after his arrival, the BJP chief first visited Mahavir temple to offer prayer and seek blessings ahead of his first election rally. He performed rituals and accepted prasad from the priest. Nadda was seen covering his face with a mask as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.



Accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, the BJP chief was welcomed and garlanded by party leaders. He is scheduled to address a rally in Gandhi Maidan of Bodhgaya at 2 pm today.



On Saturday, while speaking to ANI, Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary said that this is a proud moment for the party as it has braved itself against COVID-19 and yet managed to stay in touch with its electorate.

"We are a democracy and it is with pride that I say that our president who is the chief of world's largest political party would be going amid people to seek their participation in the democracy's biggest event," stated Chugh.

Sources in the party stated that Nadda would be staying in the State to motivate the cadre and leaders. However, the party has taken care of guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare and Election Commission for the COVID-19.



On September 25, the ECI announced that elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be three phases-- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

