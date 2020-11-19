Nadda asks newly-appointed BJP state in-charges, co-incharges to tour states being handled by them

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): With BJP chief JP Nadda set to begin his 'pravas' throughout the country to strengthen the organisation and prepare the party for the electoral battles including 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the newly appointed state incharges and co-incharges too have been asked to tour the states they have been given charge of.

In his first meeting with in-charge and co-incharges, which was held virtually due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Nadda is learnt to have told the leaders to align their tours with his and make maximum efforts in strengthening the organisation.

Sources said Nadda is expected to start his pravas (stay) from Assam which will go to the polls next year.

"The dates are yet to be finalised for visit to the states. The task given by the party is to tour these states and work for strengthening the organisation. The newly appointed office-bearers should meet people from across sections and also from affiliate organisations," a party leader said.



The meeting was convened to brief the leaders on the tasks they need to undertake while touring the states.

Sources said an objective of Nadda's 'Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas' is to work on seats which the party lost in the last Lok Sabha election.

Party leaders have been asked to take precautions while touring states in view of COVID-19 situation.

Nadda had on November 13 announced work allocation among the new party's national office-bearers with party vice president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and party general secretary CT Ravi of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa.

The list of in-charges and co-incharges also includes the states which will go to polls next year. Nadda had announced the names of office-bearers in September.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be in-charge of West Bengal where elections are due in the first half of next year and the BJP is making a determined bid to come to power. He will be assisted by Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya, who is head of BJP's IT cell. (ANI)

