Nadda attacks Rajasthan govt over anti-CAA resolution

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution passed in the state Assembly.

"Many people CAA affected people came to Rajasthan. The culture of Rajasthan is 'Atithi Devo Bhav'. India is home to people who are religiously persecuted. A resolution against CAA was passed in Rajasthan Assembly. They don't know that it is a subject of Centre and the decision regarding the same is taken in Parliament," Nadda said at a programme organised by BJP party workers to welcome him.

This was the first visit of Nadda to Rajasthan after taking over as party president last month.

Besides Rajasthan, governments of Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan had already adopted resolutions against the CAA, which provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

