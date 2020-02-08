Nadda calls party leaders meet after polling in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda called a review meeting of party leaders on Saturday.

The meeting scheduled for 8:30 pm has been called keeping in mind the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Prominent Delhi BJP leaders are scheduled to attend the meeting called by Nadda.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election.

The BJP is expected to improve its numbers but is likely to finish a distant second, according to the exit polls.

The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. (ANI)

