Nadda chairs BJP meet, Gujarat, MCD polls on agenda

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): BJP national party presdent JP Nadda chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries on Sunday.

The meeting was held at party headquarters in Delhi.



According to sources, the meeting saw discussions on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and the party's campaign strategies for the Delhi municipal polls on December 4.

The counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which polled on Saturday, will take place on December 7.

BJP is looking to put all its efforts into the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, which are to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.





In the first phase, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls. All the prominent political players - BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- have named their candidates for the first phase of polling.

The BJP has drawn up a list of star campaigners for the polls. Topping the list is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by Union Defence Minister Amit Shah.

The other prominent names on the list are BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and fellow central cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is seeking a fresh mandate from the Ghatlodia Assembly segment, also features in the star campainers' list along with BJP state president CR Patil and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.



The ruling party is seeking its seventh, straight term in power this year. The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

BJP is in power in the state from the last 27 years and it is considered as a BJP bastion. (ANI)

