Nadda chairs BJP meet to discuss organisational elections, other issues

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior party functionaries at the party headquarters here to discuss organisational elections and other issues.

Present in the meeting were Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, BL Santhosh, Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got re-elected to power in Delhi with a landslide majority, while the BJP was restricted to single-digit seats despite launching a high-voltage election campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress failed to open its account second time in a row in the national capital.

AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. (ANI)