Nadda chairs Tripura BJP office bearers meeting in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda who is on a visit to Tripura chaired the state office bearers meeting in Agartala on Sunday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present in the meeting held at State Guest House, Agartala.



Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Tripura arrived at Agartala on Sunday morning. He was recieved by Chief Minister Manik Saha and other BJP state leaders and party workers at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.



After arrival in Agartala, Nadda listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat along with CM Manik Saha and other BJP leaders of the state.





Nadda will take part in strings of important meetings in Agartala. According to sources, during the meetings, Nadda will deliberate on strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year. He will also chair a meeting with BJP Janajati MLAs and MDCs later on the day. He will also meet with IPFT MLAs in the evening.



Nadda will interact with the BJP Tripura Core Committee at State Guest House, Agartala on tonight.

The BJP chief will leave for Udaipur, Tripura by road on Monday. Abhinandan samaroh will be held at various places during this journey. Nadda will garland statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay near Tripura University.



He will offer prayers and participate in Mangala Aarti at the historic Matabari Temple, Udaipur Tripura. Later on Monday, Nadda will address a Press Conference at BJP party office, Udaipur (Tripura). After the press conference, Nadda will leave for Khwumlung.

Further, Nadda will address Janajati Janasabha at TTADC ground, Khwumlung, Tripura.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Nadda in New Delhi, during which the Chief Minister briefed him about the current political scenario and organizational activities of the state. (ANI)

