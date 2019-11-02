Nadda hits at Sonia over her targeting government on Pegasus software

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): BJP Working President JP Nadda on Saturday attacked Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her allegations that snooping had been done through Israeli Pegasus software "acquired" by the government and said she should tell who had authorised snooping on former President Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in the UPA government.

"Perhaps she could enlighten the nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on former President Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in the UPA government and General VK Singh when he was the Army Chief," Nadda told reporters.

Nadda also said that the central government has already clarified its stand on the matter.

Gandhi, who addressed a party meeting, said recent revelation that through Israeli Pegasus software "acquired by Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and politicians have taken place".

Gandhi said the activities were "not only illegal and unconstitutional but also shameful".

Following Nadda's remarks, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked him and said he should tell who "purchased Pegasus from Israeli agency" who gave permission and when will be action taken against officials responsible. (ANI)

