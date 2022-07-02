Nadda holds BJP general secretaries' meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held the meeting of the party's general secretaries in Hyderabad on Friday.

The meeting was held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Earlier on Friday, Nadda held a mega roadshow upon arrival in Hyderabad.

"It was a source of pride for me to lead this road show today in Hyderabad as it gave me the opportunity to be around our dedicated karyakartas and the people of the city. This love and affection I saw, shows the BJP's undeniable growing presence in Telangana," Nadda said in a Twitter post after the roadshow.

BJP will hold a national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

"After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd," Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash told ANI.

According to a senior BJP leader, the expansion of the party will be the key agenda of the meeting. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, sources said.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting.

"Tomorrow, PM Modi will arrive in Begumpet. We will have a public reception there," added NV Subhash.

"National executive meeting will start from 3 pm tomorrow and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm on July 3, the Prime Minister will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," said NV Subhash.

Expansion of the party, the 2024 general election, and new party policies are likely to be on the meeting agenda, a party source said.

Meanwhile, former MP K Visweshwar Reddy has announced that he will joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

"I decided today that I'll join BJP in Telangana. Once Telangana achieved statehood, we all had great aspirations. We can do wonders with funds for one of the richest states. But what happened is exactly the opposite," said Reddy. He quit Congress last year.

Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty, MOS Tourism Sripad Naik, BJP National spokesperson KK Sharma, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai, Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and other big BJP leaders arrived in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's National Executive Meeting.

Posters, banners, and flags have been put up in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's two-day national executive meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other top leaders are yet to arrive in Hyderabad. (ANI)

