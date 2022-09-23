Nadda holds meeting with BJP's Tamil Nadu SC, OBC morcha

Shivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda holds a meeting with Schedule Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) morcha of Tamil Nadu's Shivaganga.

State office bearers and district presidents of the morcha were present in the meeting.



Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party in an effort to increase the voter base in southern states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Post this meeting, Nadda will also take a meeting of state office bearers, district presidents and prabhari's at the same venue, as per the BJP sources.



Nadda also offered prayers at Pillayarpatti Vinayagar temple and had breakfast at the residence of the BJP Mandal President in Sivaganga today ahead of his meeting.



As per the party sources, Nadda will meet the voters of Tamil Nadu today. He will meet those people who are considered influencers such as doctors, teachers, professors and businessmen among others.

In the evening, the BJP chief will pay rich tributes to great freedom fighters (Marudhu Brothers) at his house in Tirupattur.

Prior to this visit, Nadda was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting from September 20.

Nadda participated in a meeting with farmers and meet public representatives of the party who won various elections in the state since the last assembly polls. (ANI)

