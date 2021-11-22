Nadda in Gorakhpur strengthening BJP at booth level; party plans yatras across UP ahead of Assembly polls

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): To strengthen the organisation at the booth level in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda began his two-day tour from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion-- Gorakhpur.

Apart from senior leaders organisational meets, the BJP has also drawn an ambitious plan of four yatras across the state to be led by senior-most leaders of the party.

Sources stated that the name of the yatra is initially called 'Vijay Sankalp yatras'. Routes, participation of party leaders and ministers, both the Centre and the state, are likely to be chalked out within two days.

These Yatras are scheduled in the month of December and are likely to culminate on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The strategy on how to reach out to maximum voters will be finalised on November 24 and November 25.



Meanwhile, the BJP chief has visited the Gorakhnath temple followed by a brief visit to Gita Press in Gorakhpur. Later, Nadda addressed 'booth sammelans' and will also meet Vantangiya families.

Three top leaders of the party-- JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh-- are scheduled to address booth sammelans and hold yatras in the upcoming month.

Booths are the first level of organisation and the BJP has always focussed on strengthening booths to ensure smooth victory in elections. The BJP has divided Uttar Pradesh in six regions namely Gorakhpur, Awadh, Kanpur, Braj, Western Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

