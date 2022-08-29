Nadda lauds "all-round development" of Tripura, slams CPI (M) for "encouraging terrorism, infiltration"

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday lauded the "all-round development of Tripura" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government has "brought an end to political violence" by creating an "atmosphere of peace".

He also slammed the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) government for "encouraging terrorism and infiltration" in the northeastern state.

JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tripura, which is slated to go to Assembly polls next year.

"CPM's rule of 35 years hasn't done anything for women, ignored tribal, exploited youths. They encouraged terrorism and infiltration. The insurgency was at its peak and drug smuggling was a thriving business," Nadda said during a press conference here.

"Political violence has stopped in Tripura. Earlier we used to hear about the incidents of political violence day in and day out. We are in the government today and can say responsibly that we have brought an end to political violence by creating an atmosphere of peace. There has been a huge decline in terrorist activities," he stated adding that Tripura is marching forward in the mainstream.

Eulogizing the state government which was earlier led by Biplab Deb and later by Manik Saha after the former stepped down to strengthen the party for the upcoming Assembly polls, Nadda said there has been an all-round development in the state.

"When the government was formed in Tripura under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biplab Deb and it was later handled by Manik Saha, development took place in every area. BJP government worked for the all-round development of Tripura. It means huge investment is being done in the infrastructure sector, industrial development has sped up, and sports and adventure sports have been encouraged. Natural farming has been encouraged and tourism has been brought into focus under the BJP government. Tripura has taken a quantum leap towards not only state connectivity or national connectivity, but also international connectivity," he said.

"The empowerment of women has been done in letter and spirit. 33 per cent of reservation has been provided in the govt jobs. The Self-Help groups have increased by 7 times. These groups have been encouraged and supported by the government," Nadda added.

The BJP chief also laid down the developmental works done in the state including work done in agriculture, health and infrastructure.

"The agricultural income has doubled from Rs 6,500 per month to Rs 11,000 per month. 2.5 lakh people have been given houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There was one national highway in the state, and now work is underway on six national highways of 542 km worth Rs 7,000 crore. The landless labourers who worked in the tea garden have been given ownership of land, and Rs 85 crore is being spent on education, health and electricity. Tripura is not the land of referral hospitals today, it is a place where you are having knee surgery, neurosurgery and all types of surgeries," Nadda said.

Earlier today, Nadda paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Shyamaprasad and Deendayal Upadhyaya at the Tripura University and was welcomed by the workers of 8 mandals.

He also visited and prayed at the Matabari temple in Udaipur. (ANI)