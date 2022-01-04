Nadda slams KCR for arresting, manhandling of Telangana BJP chief, says govt is 'undemocratic'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who arrived in Hyderabad to protest against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, said that the latter was manhandled, adding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is ruling the state in an "undemocratic" way.

"Sanjay Bandi was manhandled and then arrested. This is a live example of (Telangana chief minster) K Chandrashekar Rao's undemocratic rule in Telangana. It is my charge that KCR has lost his sense of proportion and mental balance. This state is proving to be one of the most corrupt states," Nadda said while addressing a press conference here.

Nadda arrived at the Hyderabad airport earlier today and he was accompanied by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

They then participated in a protest march and also paid tribute to the Mahatama Gandhi statue in Secunderabad.

"I went to the Mahatama Gandhi statue to pay my respects following COVID protocols. Telangana government is the most undemocratic government. What has happened in the last two days is a murder of democracy. It is a form of autocracy here," Nadda remarked.

Calling the protest a 'Dharm Yudh', Nadda said the party will seek legal discourse.

"This is 'Dharm Yudh' for us. We will take all legal recourse and fight in democratic ways till the end. We will not overstep the laws and continue our fight," he said.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will continue to protest against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay as it was undemocratic," he added.

Taking to Twitter, he launched a scathing attack on the state government calling it' nature "dictatorship-like."

"Participated in protest against atrocities of KCR Government. Under the leadership of KCR, Telangana govt. is the most undemocratic govt. Whatever has happened in the last 2 days is the murder of democracy and is autocratic and dictatorship-like in nature," Nadda wrote.

BJP had planned to organise a candle light rally from Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Ranigunj to Paradise X Roads in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana BJP chief was arrested by Karimnagar police on Sunday evening during a protest. He was then sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

The arrest came after Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar. (ANI)