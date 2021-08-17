Nadda slams Rahul's visit to Kerala, says political tourism happening here

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Wayanad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said that political tourism is happening here in Kerala.

While inaugurating the party's newly constructed district committee office building in Kozhikode via video conference, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost from Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad. Changing states doesn't change someone's behavioural patterns, intentions, and the dedication to serve people."

This comes as the Congress leader is on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala from August 16 to August 18.

Further, Nadda said, "I feel a lot of anguish and pain when I talk about Kerala. In spite of all the support from PM Modi, it is not functioning as it should have. The development of Kerala has been hampered because of the political culture that has prevailed for the last 3-4 decades."

People of Kerala have made their place across the world. However, in Kerala, all development has come to a standstill.

Rahul Gandhi had also inaugurated two drinking water projects, one at Koovalathod Colony in Padinjarathara and another at Kattunaika Colony in Ponkuzhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader held a review meeting with the District Collector in Kalpetta, Wayanad. (ANI)