Nadda takes dig at Kejriwal over his 'Achche Beete 5 Saal' slogan

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him how his 'five years of governance spent very well' if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government did not allow him to work.

"Earlier it was said that Modi did not allow him to work. Now, they are sloganeering -- 'Achche Beete 5 Saal' (Five years went really well). How were they good if they were not allowed to work," asked Nadda while addressing a rally in Mehrauli here.

Cornering Kejriwal, he said the Delhi Chief Minister did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and let the poor deprived of their rights.

He accused the Congress of not repealing Article 370 for 70 years and asked the people to answer "whether this is a golden period or not that Article 370 has been abolished forever by the BJP government at the Centre."

He further said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy with the removal of Article 370.

The voting in Delhi will take place on February 8 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

