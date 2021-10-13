Nadda to address National Executive meeting of BJP 'Kisan Morcha' in Delhi on October 30

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The national executive meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha will be held in Delhi's NDMC auditorium on October 30 that will be addressed by party president JP Nadda and leader BL Santosh.

Amid the farmers' agitation in the country and ahead of the assembly elections in five states next year, officials of Kisan Morcha will participate in this national executive meeting.

Sources say that the impact of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws on the elections of different states can also be discussed in the meeting.



The party can also make further strategies regarding the farmers' protest. Not only this, a political and a resolution on agriculture can also be passed in this national executive meeting.

Not only this, the steps taken by the government to double the income of farmers so far can also be discussed in this meeting. The party can also keep its point about the steps taken by the central and state government in the interest of farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

