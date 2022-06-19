Nadda to chair first BJP coordination committee meet today to discuss presidential polls

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will chair its first coordination committee meeting in the national capital on Sunday to hold detailed discussions for the upcoming presidential election that are due on July 18 this year.

BJP chief JP Nadda will chair the meeting, in which preparations for the upcoming presidential election will be discussed in detail.

On behalf of the BJP, Nadda and Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh have been given the responsibility to hold discussions with all political parties to make a consensus on the candidate for President.

In order to coordinate with its state units and allies, the BJP has formed a coordination committee of 14 members.

BJP has named Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as convenor of its election management committee. BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi are the co-conveners of this committee.

The team also includes Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS Health Bharti Pawar, National general Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Vice President DK Aruna as well as National Secretary Rituraj Sinha.



On the other hand, BJP women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivas, Lok Sabha MP from Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra are also part of this election management committee.

In the meeting, the role of the committee members and their responsibilities regarding the presidential election can be explained.

According to the sources, 14 members can be given the responsibility of different states and they will visit there and will work to coordinate.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have decided to field a common candidate for the presidential election.

The 16th Presidential election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will be held on July 21.

The date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 2 July.

Ram Nath Kovind serving as the 14th President of India took office on July 25 2017, and his term comes to an end on July 24, 2022. (ANI)

