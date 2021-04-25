Nadda to hold 3 virtual rallies in Bengal tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold three public rallies virtually in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday. His poll campaigning will be held virtually in view of the COVID-19 protocol, according to BJP.

At first, Nadda will address the voters of the Manikchak Assembly constituency in Malda. Thereafter, a public rally is scheduled for Burwan Assembly constituency in Murshidabad. The third public rally will be conducted at Khiali Athletic Ground, Kashipur-Belgachia in Kolkata.



Nadda has already started holding meetings with the party's national and state office bearers through video conferencing. He held several virtual meetings with BJP office-bearers to review the relief work related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) in its order on Thursday prohibited roadshows and Padyatras in poll-bound West Bengal in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. The EC also restricted the number of people's participation in public meetings to 500.

Polling for the six phases of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections has already been concluded. Polling for the seventh and the eight phase will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

