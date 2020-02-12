Nadda to hold meeting of BJP general secretaries

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with the general secretaries of the party today evening.

The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are not yet known.

Yesterday, the BJP faced a massive debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Delhi.

The ruling Aam Admi Party scored a landslide victory for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to single digits and Congress which could not win a single seat.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)