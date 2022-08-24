Nadda to visit Assam, Tripura next week

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a visit to Assam and Tripura on August 29.

Nadda will inaugurate the BJP North East Office building in Guwahati.

Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita told ANI that, "On August 29, JP Nadda will visit Agartala and Guwahati. He will first visit Tripura and then arrive in Guwahati. At around 4 pm, he will inaugurate the BJP North East office building in Guwahati. We will also arrange a meeting on this occasion."



As per the sources, Nadda will hold a meeting with the party officials in Agartala to decide the strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next year.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Nadda in New Delhi, during which the Chief Minister briefed him about the current political scenario and organizational activities of the state.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of BJP took place in Guwahati which was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and other senior BJP leaders.

Ahead of the Tripura assembly elections, several key issues of the party were discussed during the meeting, said sources. (ANI).

