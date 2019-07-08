Nadda to visit Ranchi for BJP's membership drive

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP Working President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Ranchi in Jharkhand on July 13 and 14 to participate in the party's membership drive, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Nadda will attend membership drive in Ranchi on July 13 and 14. He will also discuss strategies with leaders there about the state assembly elections due this year.

Yesterday, Nadda held a meeting with office-bearers of all "morchas" of the party at the BJP headquarter in Delhi.

Leaders of eight "Morcha" cells -- Minorities, IT, Youth, Mahila, OBC, SC, and ST were present during the meeting with the working president.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh, and Murlidhar Rao.

Nadda had also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi during the launch of the BJP's membership drive on Saturday. (ANI)

