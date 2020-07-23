Nadda wishes new Himachal BJP president Suresh Kumar Kashyap on his b'day

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday extended greetings to Suresh Kumar Kashyap, party's Himachal Pradesh unit president and Shimla MP, on his 49th birthday.

"Happy birthday to Himachal Pradesh unit president Suresh Kumar Kashyap. I have full faith that you will continue to work for the all-round development of the people of Himachal along with empowering the organisation. I wish God gives you good health and longevity," he tweeted.

Notably, Nadda appointed Kashyap as BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit president yesterday.

Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party's ticket earlier. He replaced Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May. (ANI)