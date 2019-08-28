NAFED chalking out a scheme to help J-K apple growers: Governor Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) is working out a scheme to help the apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir, said Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday here.

"There are seven lakh apple farmers who produce 22 lakh metric tonnes of apple in Jammu and Kashmir. NAFED is working on a scheme to help the apple growers in the region. It will announce a scheme where the minimum support price (MSP) will be Rs 10 more than the market price for the apple," Malik said at a press conference.

He added: "NAFED will also purchase apple worth Rs 5,500 crore from here which will be more than 50 per cent of the total production. We will ensure these farmers aren't affected in any means."

The Governor also said the government will offer 50,000 jobs to the youths in Jammu and Kashmir administration. These positions will be filled in the next 2-3 months. He also appealed youths to get involved in the entire exercise with full vigour. (ANI)

