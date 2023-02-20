"Nafrat ki dukaan..." BJP slams Congress over Jagdish Tytler

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After Congress elected Jagdish Tytler as an AICC member, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the grand old party saying it is a party of the hatemongers.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Jagdish Tytler, the leader who spread maximum hatred during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made an elected member of AICC today. Not wrong to say that accused like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws and indulge in the massacre are the spinal cord of Congress."

The BJP leader said what message Congress is giving by electing a criminal in AICC.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhatia said, "Some time back Rahul Gandhi was on a yatra, the main objective of what was to break India. He kept on saying that he has come to open 'nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukan' (spread love in the atmosphere of hatred). Is it now 'Mohabbat ki dukan ya nafrat ki dukan' (whether it wants to spread love or hatred)?"

He said the true character of Congress has been exposed.



"It will not be wrong to say that Rahul Gandhi and Jagdish Tytler are of the same school of thought. Congress party believes in riots and massacres for political gains. They put forward other leaders but the party president or the Gandhi family remains the invisible power from behind," added the BJP leader.

Former MP and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler featured in the list released by the Delhi Congress of 61 elected and co-opted members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for this year on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee members on being appointed AICC delegates," read a post on the Delhi Congress' official Twitter handle.

The list includes 36 elected and 25 co-opted members.

Among the other Delhi leaders named elected members are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Maken, Arvind Singh Lovely and Alka Lamba.

Amit Malik and Bharam Yadav were among the 25 co-opted AICC members.

The other prominent names include PCC chief Janardan Diwedi, AICC in charge of MP Anil Chaudhry, and AICC secretary co-incharge of MP, JP Aggarwal, among others. (ANI)

