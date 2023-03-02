Nagaland: BJP-NDPP alliance leading in 24 Assembly seats; Cong, NCP in 1 and 5

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP was leading in 24 Assembly constituencies in Nagaland, nearing the majority mark of 31, as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission at 11 am.

Polling for the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state was held on February 27.

The BJP was leading in 7 constituencies while the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, was leading in 17 constituencies, as per the latest trends shared by the poll panel.



Dimapur-I, Ghaspani-I, Seyochung Sitimi, Southern Angami-II, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuli, Tyui, while the NDPP was leading in Chazouba, Chizami, Dimapur-II, Meluri, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Peren, Phek, Pungro Kiphire, Sanis, and Western Angami constituencies.

The Congress, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), National People's Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and Republican Party of India (Athawale) were leading in 1, 2, 3, 2, 5, 2 Assembly constituencies respectively.

CM Rio, the NDPP candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency, was leading by a margin of 6394 votes.

The BJP had opened its account in the Northeast state after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from the Akuluto seat. This after the Congress candidate, Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his nomination.

The withdrawal of candidature by Sumi reduced the total candidates in fray to 183. (ANI)

