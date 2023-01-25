Nagaland BJP protests over seat-sharing arrangements with NDPP ahead of Assembly poll in February

Kohima (Nagaland) [India] January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Nagaland assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters staged a protest over the seat-sharing arrangements with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and ticket issues in the state.

The protests were held outside the state BJP Head Office at Kohima on Tuesday.

Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along told ANI on the phone that the current seat-sharing arrangement is intact.

The seat-sharing between the two parties was finalised in a meeting held in Delhi where the BJP high command consented to go with the same seat formula of 40:20 in the next month's assembly poll. However, it has created uproar, with BJP supporters demanding 30 seats in the alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

"The protest shows the resentment of supporters. Around 40 intending candidates are up for the BJP tickets. Everyone wants to serve the people and the party respects the sentiments," Along added.



The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader Y Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections.

This time, BJP is demanding 30 seats in the alliance with NDPP.

Congress has given a call to all the like-minded parties to come together to oust the UDA government.

In September last year, the name of the government in Nagaland was altered and the government is now called the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) consisting of NDPP, BJP, NPF and Independent MLAs. (ANI)

