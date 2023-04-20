Nagaland govt needs more time for decision on urban local body elections: State Minister

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 19 (ANI): Nagaland BJP President and State Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday said that the state government needs more time over the issue of Urban Local Bodies elections in the state.

While addressing the media, Temjen Imna Along said, "State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the cabinet has always wanted to be inclusive in the decision of the Urban local bodies but we also have to know the traditions and culture where the various Hohos and the apex bodies are there".

"The State Government need some more time in contemplating and discussing further with the civil societies and NGOs so that Urban local body can become a reality according to the context of the traditional nagas," he added.



Earlier on Monday Nagaland Government was issued notice by the Supreme Court in regard to the Urban Local Bodies election

The notice issued was addressed to Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Secretary of Nagaland J Alam and tribal leaders for repealing the Nagaland Municipal Act and violating an undertaking given to the Court to roll out 33 pc reservation for women in local bodies.

Earlier the State Assembly repealed the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 on 29th March, leading to the cancellation of the municipal election scheduled to be held on May 2023. (ANI)

