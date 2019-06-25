Nagaland Guv PB Acharya gets additional charge of Manipur

New Delhi, [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balkrishna Acharya was on Tuesday given additional charge of Manipur in absence of Najma Heptulla.

''The President of India is pleased to appoint Padmanabha Balkrishna Acharya, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Dr Najma A Heptulla, Governor of Manipur,'' a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

Acharya has been the Governor of Nagaland since July 2014, while Heptulla was appointed as Governor of Manipur in August 2016. (ANI)

