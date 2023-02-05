Nagaland politics purely based on money power: AAP

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Nagaland Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the politics in the northeastern state is totally based on money power.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma said that the AAP will be contesting in the Nagaland General election, and the party have been approached by many intending candidates.

"Politics in Nagaland is based on money power. It is a huge game of money and the Aam Aadmi Party never encourages such kind of politics," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Sharma said that the AAP vision for Nagaland is to eradicate corruption from the system of politics, and from governance, lamenting that the basic issues of the people have not been addressed for the last 75 years in the country.

Stating that Nagaland has problems like lack of schools, proper roads and hospitals and people are suffering, Sharma opined that the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to addressing these issues, and will deliver the change the party has created in Delhi and Punjab.



Sharma said who wants a change in Nagaland should join the party for the development of the school, education, health and roads in the state.

Nagaland AAP president Asu Keyho stated that the party has a serious view to give new hope and vision for the state of Nagaland.

"Change have to come from the people, and if the change has to come, we have to select appropriate candidates who have distinguished character and who is in a position to deliver," Keyho said. He said the Kejriwal model of development will be made in Nagaland if AAP comes to power in the state.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

In Nagaland, BJP will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The party will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

The ruling NDPP also declared its candidates in Nagaland. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II assembly seat. (ANI)

