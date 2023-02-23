Nagaland polls: We have fielded 22 candidates, expecting 12-15 seats, says NPP chief Liezietsu

By Ujjwal Roy

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Nagaland Chief Minister and Naga People's Front (NPF) chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Wednesday said that the option for a post-poll alliance is still open, but it's not confirmed which party will they support.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Liezietus said, "The upcoming elections are very special. Earlier only 3-4 parties used to fight, but this time there are 12 political parties. But, ours is the only regional party, the rest are national parties".

Talking about the BJP-NDPP alliance, he said, "The relation between BJP and NDPP is not very smooth. Both of them are declaring that they will make the government on their own, but I don't think they will be able to do so."

He said that NPF had faced difficulties in this election, and they are only fielding 22 out of 60 candidates.

"To be frank, we have faced difficulties in this election. Earlier, we used to field all 60 candidates, but this time, at the eleventh hour, many of our candidates defected to other parties. I didn't get much time to reorganise the party and was able to field only 22 candidates. But, I am sure that all 22 pose a winning chance. We are expecting only 12-15 seats," he said.

Regarding any post-poll alliance, he said, "The scenario of the post-poll alliance is open, but it is too early to comment on whose side we will go".

On being asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be withdrawn from Nagaland in 3-4 years, he said that the situation in Nagaland is already peaceful.



"The situation in Nagaland is peaceful, and there has not been any violence in the last 6-7 years. Some incidents have happened in neighbouring states, but not here. I don't know how many years, they want to wait for removing AFSPA, but the situation here is normal," he said.

Talking about the Assam-Nagaland border issue, he added, "The neighbouring states should live in peace, and should not fight for a few piece of land."

On being asked about the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) issue and Naga problem, the former CM said that the Naga people want peace.

"I will not comment anything on the ENPO issue, but regarding the Naga problem, I would say that the people of Nagaland are not children. In 2018, BJP promised that they will solve the Naga problem, and they are again promising the same now. The Naga people want peace and the government should talk with them like man to man," he said.

Liezietus added saying, "The central government is not serious. They made a framework agreement with NSCN (I-M) group in 2015, and then with another group NNPG in 2017. Why were two agreements formed, there should only be one agreement. We want to bring the two groups together and form a common front to have a dialogue with the government."

Talking about the party manifesto, he said, "We have prepared a long manifesto. We want to do away with corruption, and extortion and provide an able government to the people of Nagaland."

He further said that NPF is the only party that represents the aspirations and identity of the Naga people.

"NPF is the only political party, protecting the rights of the Naga people, their cultures and tradition. We are the only solution, as we represent the identity and aspirations of the Naga people. Naga people need real development, not just on the paper," he added.

Nagaland goes to polls for its 60-member Assembly on February 27 and counting of votes is scheduled on March 2. (ANI)

