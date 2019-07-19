Naidu cautions Balyan against absence in House; minister promises not to repeat mistake

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministers not to skip roster duties, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday pulled up Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan for not being present in the House when his name was called on Wednesday.

"Minister, the day before yesterday, your name was on the agenda. When your name was called, you were absent. Note it. It should not happen again," Naidu said during the Zero Hour, leading to pin-drop silence in the House.

Naidu made the remarks after Balyan, who is Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, laid the papers on the table of the House listed against his name.

Balyan apologised and assured the Chair that it will not be repeated. "Such a situation will not arise again," he said.

Modi had said at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday that there are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties and serious cognisance will be taken.

The Prime Minister had also asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to share names of the ministers, who missed the roster. (ANI)