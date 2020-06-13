Naidu condemns arrest of TDP leader Atchannaidu, says he was targeted due to 'political vengeance'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the arrest of party leader K Atchannaidu by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths today in connection with alleged irregularities at ESI and said he has been targeted as "political vengeance".

While addressing an online press conference, the TDP chief said: "Atchannaidu belongs to a BC political family with 38-years long association with the people. His family members currently hold two MLA posts and one MP post while his brother Yerrannaidu had served as Union Minister. Such a leader is targeted out of political vengeance."

"He underwent a surgery for piles recently but hundreds of policemen made a pre-dawn raid and arrested him as if he was a dacoit or a terrorist. No prior notices were served while the DSP concerned gave a written arrest intimation," he said.

Naidu termed the arrest of Atchannaidu as part of a "conspiracy" to wipe out TDP.

"Such efforts were going on for over 40 years but all such leaders had themselves vanished in the course of history while TDP rose from strength to strength," he said.

The TDP chief said that Atchennaidu is targeted only because of his "effective fight against ruling party's excesses and looting in illegal transportation of sand, mining activities and corruption in liquor sales". (ANI)

