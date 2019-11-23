Naidu continuing with U-turns: Andhra Minister slams Naidu over English medium schools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Referring to N Chandrababu Naidu's recent comments on English medium schools, state transport minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Friday said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was continuing with his "U-turn theory".

Previously, Naidu had said that TDP was against the conversion of government schools into English medium but then changed his view to state that his party is not against the move but Telugu medium should also be continued.

"Till November 16, Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh strongly opposed English medium government schools in the state. Now, he is saying that it is he, who introduced the idea of converting government schools into English medium, which is a lie," the minister said.

Further, he said: "When Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) floated TDP, Chandrababu Naidu was in Congress. He said that he would throw TDP away into the Bay of Bengal. After the debacle in assembly elections, he dumped Congress, took a U-turn and joined TDP."

"Naidu has taken many U-turns on BJP. He kept BJP away, joined hands, again left, joined NDA during Vajpayee time, left them, joined hands with Modi, lambasted Modi, and now, he is telling his party cadre that leaving Modi was a mistake," the minister stated.

The minister alleged that Naidu took a U-turn on the matter of English medium now as he understood the people's support is in favour of English medium government schools.

Adding that English medium isn't detrimental to Telugu, the minister asked: "Now Naidu is claiming that he tried to bring English medium in government schools, but could not do so as Jagan opposed. Did Chandrababu ever listen to what Jagan said?"

"BJP, Sivasena, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen openly say they work for their own religion. But TDP plays communal politics under the guise of a secular party," said Perni Venkatramaiah.

When asked about YSRCP colours being painted everywhere, he sarcastically said: "When yellow colour (TDP's colour) was painted everywhere, nobody asked any such questions." (ANI)

