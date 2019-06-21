Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev while speaking to ANI on New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Naidu did not give consent to 4 TDP MPs to join BJP: Galla Jayadev

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Hours after four of its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev said, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not give his consent to the move, adding that the claims made by the MPs that their decision is in the interest of the party and its supremo, is 'wrong'.
"The 4 MPs are propagating that this is to help Chandrababu Naidu or for good of TDP which is absolutely wrong. I want to dismiss that completely. C Naidu has not asked or consented them to go. So the question of them doing it for his sake is absolutely false and malicious," Jayadev said while speaking to ANI.
This comes after four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs - YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of TDP with BJP and later joined BJP.
"We are assessing the situation behind the resolution of the four MPs to merge legislative party of the TDP with BJP. We are understanding if it's legally possible or not," Jayadev said.
He further said that being a Parliamentary party leader he did not sign that resignation letter.
"TDP President did not accept it. I being Parliamentary Party leader didn't sign that letter. 4 members independently writing to merge the party, we are assessing if it's legal or not. 3 Lok Sabha and 2 Rajya Sabha MPs are still with TDP, so we are not sure if it is possible," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs submitted their resignations to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu before joining the BJP. (ANI)

